ANOTHER PROTEST AGAINST HTS ERUPTS IN IDLIB

Opposition activists have accused Hayat Tahrir al Sham group (HTS) in violating human rights and conducting a systematic crack down on their opponents in Idlib province, local sources reported.

In a joint statement published online, the activists demanded HTS to release two opposition supporters who had been detained by the group in Kansafra village in Southern Idlib. Ahmad Abdulkareem Souleyman and Muhammad Mahmoud al Zayn were arrested by HTS members and transferred to notorious Al Oqab.

A week ago, another prominent opposition activist Yasser al Salim and was detained by HTS members in Kafr Nabl along with an opposition figure Abdulhameed Bayoush.