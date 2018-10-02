TURKEY TO STRENGTHEN PRESENCE IN SYRIA’S IDLIB

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that Turkish military presence in Idlib will be increased, all the established observation posts will be renforced.

According to Erdogan, Turkey is working with Russian military to eliminate the radical islamists in the Idlib countryside, while also dissipating the hostilities between the government and opposition.

Turkey currently has twelve official observation posts in northwest Syria, with most of them concentrated in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces.