ANOTHER CHARITY CUTS ITS PRESENCE IN IDLIB AFTER KIDNAPPING OF WORKER

/ 12 hours ago October 3, 2018

A humanitarian organization Syria Charity has announced suspension of its projects in Southern Idlib and Northern Hama after unknown attackers abducted one of its workers.

According to Syria Charity’s statement, the projects, including medical aid and distribution of food rations, will be suspended for a week in protest against the abduction of paramedic Alaa al Aliwi.

Al Aliwi was kidnapped two weeks ago during a humanitarian mission in Southern Idlib. Syria Charity has previously announced that he kidnappers contacted it and demanded 200 thousands dollars in ransom.

