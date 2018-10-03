HTS CONTINUES TO ENTRENCH IN IDLIB

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



Hay’at Tahrir al Sham terrorists are going to use civilians in preparation of defenses against the Syrian army and “anyone else who tries to “stand in their way.”

HTS militants reportedly met with owners of industrial facilities in rural Idlib to discuss mobilization of additional resources and people.

According to the source, factory workers are expected to be involved in the construction of defensive lines, and plant owners, in turn, will provide HTS with financial and material support.