ISIS TERRORISTS EXECUTE ONE OF THE DRUZE WOMEN KIDNAPPED IN SWEIDA

ISIS terrorists have executed one of the women kidnapped during a terror attack on Sweida late July.

A video published on social media showed three masked terrorists standing against the body of Thawrat Fadel Abu Ammar, one of the thirteen women kidnapped in Shbeki village on July 25th.

Speaking for the camera, the terrorists demanded the Syrian Arab Army to stop its offensive in Al Safa hills threatening to kill other kidnapped women if their demands are not met. They gave the SAA three days to fulfill these conditions.

According to local sources, the video was sent by the terrorists to the negotiation committee.

In turn, leader of the Druze community in Sweida Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif issued a statement accusing the terrorists of killing Thawrat Fadel Abu Ammar “in cold blood” and blaming the international community for lack of attention towards the issue. He also called the foreign powers, especially Russia, to exert all possible efforts to release the kidnapped women.