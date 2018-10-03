MASS GRAVE CONTAINING OVER 1000 BODIES DISCOVERED IN RAQQA

/ 16 hours ago October 3, 2018

IMG-20180930-WA0000

Volunteers of the First Response Team have discovered a mass grave in Panorama area in Raqqa city, local sources reported.

According to the initial estimates, the grave contains between 1000 and 1500 bodies of civilians who died during the Raqqa offensive spearheaded by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

A total of 2800 bodies have been previously discovered in Raqqa. According to the human rights monitors, the majority of the victims died from the US-led International Coalition air strikes on the city.

In mid-September, another mass grave with 96 bodies was discovered by the First Response Team at the Old Mosque Square in Raqqa.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.