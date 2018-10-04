ISIS ANNOUNCES DEMANDS FOR RELEASE OF WOMEN ABDUCTED IN SWEIDA

ISIS terror group has passed demands for the release of women kidnapped in Sweida province late June to the Syrian authorities.

According to local sources, the demands were received by local branch of military security directorate. In exchange for the release of the kidnapped the terrorists asked for one million dollars in ransom for each of the 12 women.

They also passed a list of detainees in the Syrian government prisons, demanding to release those people.

This news comes a day after ISIS terrorists executed Thawrat Fadel Abu Ammar, one of the thirteen women kidnapped in Shbeki village on July 25th.

Leader of the Druze community in Sweida Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif issued a statement accusing the terrorists of killing Thawrat Fadel Abu Ammar “in cold blood” and blaming the international community for lack of attention towards the issue. He also called the foreign powers, especially Russia, to exert all possible efforts to release the kidnapped women.