DRUZE SHEIKH LEADS NEGOTIATIONS ON RELEASE OF KIDNAPPED SWEIDA WOMEN

Prominent Druze Sheikh Hikmet al Hajri became the chief negotiator on the release of women kidnapped by ISIS terrorists in Sweida.

Two days ago the negotiation committee dissolved itself due to the lack of progress in the negotiations.

On Thursday, ISIS terrorists announced that they will release the kidnapped women in exchange for one million dollars for each of the women and suspension of the Syrian Army offensive in Al Safa hills in Sweida province.

On Wednesday, terrorists executed Thawrat Fadel Abu Ammar, one of the thirteen women kidnapped in Shbeki village on July 25th.

Leader of the Druze community in Sweida Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif issued a statement accusing the terrorists of killing Thawrat Fadel Abu Ammar “in cold blood” and blaming the international community for lack of attention towards the issue. He also called the foreign powers, especially Russia, to exert all possible efforts to release the kidnapped women.