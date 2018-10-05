HTS TERRORISTS KILL THREE CIVILIANS IN WESTERN ALEPPO

A man and two children have been killed by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) terrorists in the village of Kafr Haleb in Western Aleppo province.

The residents of Kafr Nabl took to the streets when HTS members attempted to enter the village. In turn, the terrorists opened fire, killing three and injuring a woman.

Local sources reported that the terrorists surrounded the village and targeted it with indiscriminate fire from heavy machine guns, mortars and RPGs, destroying over 20 vehicles and dealing material damage to a number of buildings.

The militants of Turkey-backed National Liberation Front present in the village returned fire, preventing the HTS members from capturing the village. The clashes have been continuing since morning, sources reported.

It is believed that HTS seeks to impose control over Kafr Haleb to besiege the city of Atareb, a prominent trade center controlled by National Liberation Front.