HTS TERRORISTS KILL THREE CIVILIANS IN WESTERN ALEPPO

/ 27 mins ago October 5, 2018

00

A man and two children have been killed by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) terrorists in the village of Kafr Haleb in Western Aleppo province.

The residents of Kafr Nabl took to the streets when HTS members attempted to enter the village. In turn, the terrorists opened fire, killing three and injuring a woman.

Local sources reported that the terrorists surrounded the village and targeted it with indiscriminate fire from heavy machine guns, mortars and RPGs, destroying over 20 vehicles and dealing material damage to a number of buildings.

The militants of Turkey-backed National Liberation Front present in the village returned fire, preventing the HTS members from capturing the village. The clashes have been continuing since morning, sources reported.

It is believed that HTS seeks to impose control over Kafr Haleb to besiege the city of Atareb, a prominent trade center controlled by National Liberation Front.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.