Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has confirmed the effectiveness of the Astana talks on settling crisis in Syria.

Nazarbayev in his annual speech to the people of Kazakhstan said that the Astana process on the crisis in Syria is the active formula for talks on political settlement of the crisis in Syria.

Ten meetings were held in the format of the Astana process, the last of which was concluded in Sochi last July 31.