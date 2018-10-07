ARMED FACTIONS BEGIN TO WITHDRAW HEAVY WEAPONS FROM IDLIB DEMILITARIZATION ZONE

The militants of the National Liberation Front have begun to implement the demilitarization zone agreement by withdrawing heavy weapons from the specially designated zone along the borders of Idlib province.

The group’s representative Naji Mustafa confirmed this information, saying that despite the withdrawal of heavy weaponry the militants will keep their positions in the zone.

He also added that Turkey will guarantee that the agreement is observed by both sides on the conflict via the observation points established by the Turkish military in Idlib.

Previously it was reported that the Turkish authorities demanded the armed factions active in Idlib to provide a complete list of the militants and weapons owned by each militant. This data will be used during the implementation of the demilitarization zone agreement, local sources reported. Each entry must include a photo, full name and relevant details about the group member. According to the sources, all factions, including Hayat Tahrir al Sham, are obliged to provide the information.