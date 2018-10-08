TURKEY ENGAGES HTS AS ERDOGAN ABIDES BY THE DEAL ON IDLIB

According to Turkish media, all „moderate“ militant factions have abandoned the buffer zone in the Syrian Province of Idlib. Anadolu detailed, that the zone of 25 km beyond the frontline had been left by the coalition of National Liberation Front.

In case of this information is being true, only terrorists, such as Hayat Tahrir al Sham will remain in the buffer zone for upcoming months. This is well proved by the events of the past three days in Idlib and Aleppo Governorates where Turkish Army and Air Forces commenced operations to engage HTS.

If Recep Tayyip Erdogan at least fulfills his part of the Deal by October 15, Turkish president will receive one more month to ensure the demilitarization and de-escalation process by November 15 as well as to present effective means to solve the problem of al Nusra and other al Qaeda-linked factions in the Central regions of Idlib. Anyway terrorist there have to be to disarmed, driven off Syria or eliminated physically.