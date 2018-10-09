GERMAN ARTIST FOUND LAST RESORT IN SYRIA

The 58-old-year German artist Ursula Baher died on Tuesday in the Syrian Capital of Damascus after long suffering with cancer.   Yesterday, Baher opened her exhibition under the title “Rising from the Ashes” at Dar al Assad for Culture and Arts, making her last wish to showcase her artworks in the heart of Damascus a dream come true.

In a press statement after opening her exhibition, Baher sent a message to the Syrian people in which she expressed her love to all Syrians and her confidence that they have achieved victory because they are right.
“My current health condition is critical, and if I die here, I want to be buried in Syria, the land of martyrs,” said Baher.

