SAA soldiers were killed following an ambush by ISIS terrorists in Al Safa region of Al Sweida province.

According to the military report from Sweida, at least 15 soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) were ambushed while traveling through a rocky area in the Al Safa region.

The Islamic State released photos showing the aftermath of the ambush. The pictures demonstrate the bodies of SAA soldiers who likely were tortured before being killed.