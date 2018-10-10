EXCLUSIVE: KURDS WANT STRIKE TURKEY, BUT BOMB EXPOSES IN JARABULUS

Detained terrorist has admitted that he planned an attack in Turkey on assignment for the US-backed YPG ‘Future Syria Party’*.
An improvised explosive device has exploded near Sadiq Hendawi school in Jarabulus city of Aleppo province. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.
A mounted on a shop security camera captured the terrorist at the time of the explosion:
We provide a tape script for those, who do not speak Arabic: – Here is that motorcycle. – Look where it came from. From Abu Watfah that is near a gas pump. He followed a car with a tent. – Now he will get out. Came around the car. Cycled around the blue car and turned. Stopped on the corner. Look he was looking for the remote control. – Stays here. Looks towards Abu Watfah. – He is looking over his shoulder. – Blew up and biked a little ahead. He will turn around and be back on the road. – Turned around and returned.
Local police found him and arrested after a while.
According to the source, the following facts became clear during his interrogation:
- His name is Mohammad al Hadj Mohammad and he hails from Rasm Al Akhdar.
- He has agreed to commit a terrorist attack in exchange on a sum of money on which he wanted to score drugs (Al Hadj has admitted that he is a junkie).
- Chairman of ‘Future Syria Party’* in Manbij city Saleh Khodor Mohammad is his cousin.
- Mohammad al Hadj Mohammad also admitted that he had earlier carried out a number of terrorist attacks.
- The terrorist claims he was supposed to commit a terrorist outrage in Turkey, but couldn’t get across the Turkish-Syrian border.
According to the source, he was detained at a checkpoint – a remote control has fallen out of his pocket during an identity check.
* The ‘Future Syria Party’ was launched in Raqqa city with the initiative of the US officials, signalling US’ future plans for Syria.