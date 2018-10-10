IDLIB MYSTERIOUS ASSASSINATIONS CONTINUE: CHECHEN & ARAB MUHAJIREENS KILLED

According to the information we got from our sources, the body of Chechen militant Abu Mujaheed al Shishani was found in Darkush town of Syria’s Idlib province.

He was Hayat Tahrir al Sham security police member and a Turkey’s intelligence agent. His ‘occupation’ rose numerous questions on the cause of his death. Some say he was going to take a high position in group’s leadership. According to other messages, he attempted covert assassination of HTS leader Mohammad al Joulani but failed and was eliminated.

This was Abu Mujaheed al Shishani, the #HTS security police officer and a #Turkey's #MIT agent. He has been assassinated in the area of Jisr al Shughur, #Idlib. The scum's background lives many theories why. pic.twitter.com/O2TByc9kk6 — SMM Syria (@smmsyria) October 10, 2018

Moreover, yesterday we got reports another HTS commander was killed in Idlib.

💢One more influential figure of #HTS Abu Yousef al Jazrawi was killed in #Idlib. According to the source, he was an advisor of Abu Mohammad al Julani pic.twitter.com/K8e3kbHgMG — SMM Syria (@smmsyria) October 10, 2018

To finish with, our sources said a few days ago two jihadists from Turkey and Germany were blown up near Darkush. Infightings and mutual assassinations between armed groups in Idlib keep on killing and wounding numerous militants.

All these facts indicate the situation in Idlib is getting worse and the armed groups have to settle things up and cooperate with Turkey, Russia and Syria in making peace in the province. Otherwise they will finally kill each other and ease the crisis settlement process.