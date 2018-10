A civilian lost his life when Ahrar al Sham militants stormed a house in Al Tah village in Idlib province this morning.

The house belonged to a relative of Ahmad Shaman, a former member of Ahrar al Sham who was declared wanted by the group. During the storm operation the militants opened indiscriminate fire, killing one of the residents and wounding several others.

Al Tah military council has issued a statement condemning the group’s behaviour.