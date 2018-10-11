HTS DETAINS TRIBAL LEADER DURING HIS VISIT TO IDLIB

/ 29 mins ago October 11, 2018

00.jpg

An influential tribal leader visiting Idlib province was detained by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants, local sources reported.

According to the report, the HTS militants captured Abu Ahmad al Qannas, president of the High Tribal Council of Damascus and Desert Areas. Al Qannas arrived in Idlib to attend a conference of the Syrian tribes that took place in Harem city.

The whereabouts of Al Qannas remains unknown. HTS has not commented on the incident, leaving the reasons for the detainment unclear.

The detainment of Al Qannas continues the trend on capturing opponents of HTS in Idlib province. Previously, the group has kidnapped a charity worker Alaa al Aliwi, forcing the charity to suspend its work in the province.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.