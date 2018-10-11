HTS DETAINS TRIBAL LEADER DURING HIS VISIT TO IDLIB

An influential tribal leader visiting Idlib province was detained by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants, local sources reported.

According to the report, the HTS militants captured Abu Ahmad al Qannas, president of the High Tribal Council of Damascus and Desert Areas. Al Qannas arrived in Idlib to attend a conference of the Syrian tribes that took place in Harem city.

The whereabouts of Al Qannas remains unknown. HTS has not commented on the incident, leaving the reasons for the detainment unclear.

The detainment of Al Qannas continues the trend on capturing opponents of HTS in Idlib province. Previously, the group has kidnapped a charity worker Alaa al Aliwi, forcing the charity to suspend its work in the province.