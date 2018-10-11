SDF URGES FOREIGN STATES TO PROSECUTE 900 ISIS TERRORISTS IN ITS CUSTODY

Foreign states should prosecute their citizens who were captured by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after travelling to Syria and joining ISIS, an SDF official said.

According to Abdulkareem Omar, a members of the Kurdish administration responsible for foreign relations, some 900 ISIS terrorists from over 40 countries remain in SDF custody.

He added that the SDF has also detained 400-500 wives of the terrorists and over 1000 of their children.

Omar stressed that the SDF is currently pursuing diplomatic means to resolve the issue but could take a different stance should their efforts fail.

