SDF DETAINS FORMER MEMBERS OF LIWA THUWAR AL RAQQA

/ 5 hours ago October 12, 2018

00

Fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have detained former members of Liwa Thuwar al Raqqa, an Arab armed faction that used to be an element of the SDF in Raqqa city.

According to local sources, at least 13 former fighters were arrested in Al Mashlab and al Ramleh distrist. Liwa Thuwar al Raqqa commander Abu Issa and a substantial number of its fighters come from Al Ramleh.

The conflict between the Kurdish-dominated SDF and the Arab faction first erupted during Raqqa offensive, when the SDF leadership banned Thuwar al Raqqa from participating. The US-led International Coalition attempted to play down the tensions but failed to do so, which forces the majority of Liwa Thuwar al Raqqa members to flee towards the opposition-controlled areas in Aleppo.

