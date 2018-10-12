WESTERN DARAA FACTION STRIKE A DEAL WITH THE SYRIAN GOVERNMENT

Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions present in Western Daraa province have signed an additional reconciliation agreement with the Syrian government, local sources reported.

According to the sources, the agreement stipulates that the factions will form a unified military body under the command of Abu Murshid al Bardan, a former commander of the FSA. The total number of the militants is estimated at 800 people.

The deal was reportedly brokered by the Russian side, who will supervise the activities of the newly created military body and guarantee that the former militants will not act against the Syrian government.