WESTERN DARAA FACTION STRIKE A DEAL WITH THE SYRIAN GOVERNMENT

/ 2 hours ago October 12, 2018

00.jpg

Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions present in Western Daraa province have signed an additional reconciliation agreement with the Syrian government, local sources reported.

According to the sources, the agreement stipulates that the factions will form a unified military body under the command of Abu Murshid al Bardan, a former commander of the FSA. The total number of the militants is estimated at 800 people.

The deal was reportedly brokered by the Russian side, who will supervise the activities of the newly created military body and guarantee that the former militants will not act against the Syrian government.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.