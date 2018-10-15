TURKISH SPECIAL SERVICES LIKELY BEHIND ANOTHER HTS COMMANDER’S DEATH

/ 20 hours ago October 15, 2018

e5s6rjkyms

One of notorious commanders of HTS Abu Abdul Rahman Qurabeh was killed by unidentified attackers in the vicinity of Sarmada town in Idlib province close to the border with Turkey on Monday.

A line of mysterious assassinations continues in Idlib province. Looks like it’s an internal conflict between the factions operating in the area. But one of our sources say this may be the Turkish special forces and intelligence services eliminating those field commanders and leaders of the armed groups who refuse to cooperate with them or work as a double agent.

Nevertheless, Syria’s security service also keeps on doing its business in Idlib and Aleppo. Here is our post on Twitter telling about Syria’s agents operating in militants’ ranks.

We’ll keep on watching Idlib situation. Stay tuned.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.