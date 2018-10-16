ANOTHER CHARITY SUSPENDS ITS WORK IN IDLIB DUE TO ADBUCTIONS

ATAA Humanitarian Relief organization has suspended its activities in Atma refugees camp in Idlib province after the aduction of its director.

According to a worker of the charity who preferred to remain anonymous, ATAA director Saddam al Muhammad was kidnapped by unknown attackers in Northern Idlib last Friday. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

The charity worker added that ATAA will suspend the humanitarian and educational projects until the situation changes.

In a similar incident, Syria Charity group suspended its work after the abduction of paramedic Alaa al Aliwi. His kidnappers have contacted the group and asked for 200 thousand dollars in ransom.