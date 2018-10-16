FOOD PRICES SKYROCKET IN ISIS-HELD AREAS OF DEIR EZZOR

Prices on food and other essential items have increased fourfold in eastern areas of Deir Ezzor province held by ISIS terror group.

According to local sources, a price of 50 kg flour sack rose from 10 thousand Syrian pounds to 32 thousand, while a kilogram of sugar rose from 400 pounds up to 3500 pounds. In addition to that, the price on chicken reached 3500 pounds for a kilogram after being at 750 pounds.

No fruits of vegetables could be found on the market, sources added.

It was also reported that ISIS terrorists of Iraqi origin confiscate all of the goods delivered by merchants from the areas under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.