TURKEY GIVES US 90 DAYS TO RESOLVE MANBIJ ISSUE

Turkish authorities have set a 90 day deadline for the US to resolve the situation the issue of Manbij city which is contested by Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said that if the situation does not change during this period, Turkey is ready to “take the matter into its hands”.

He added that first of all Turkey will deal with Kurdish YPG units, a core element of the SDF.

Turkey accuses US of failing to deliver on its promise to withdraw the Kurdish units from Manbij. The US-backed Manbij military council denies these accusation, claiming that the city is currently controlled by militias made up from local residents.

In the beginning of October US and Turkey announced that the military of the two countries began training for conduction joint patrols in Manbij. previously the Turkish military and the US servicemen patrolled the outskirts of the city separately.