SOURCE: SDF NEGOTIATES WITH ISIS AS ITS OFFENSIVE IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 4 hours ago October 17, 2018

00

US-backed Syrian Democratic Sources (SDF) reportedly entered into negotiations with ISIS terror group to facilitate their advances in eastern Deir Ezzor.

The alleged negotiations began against a slow down in SDF offensive which was brought to a halt by fierce resistance of ISIS terrorists.

According to a local source, ISIS demanded SDF to allow food and medicines delivery into the areas controlled by the terror group near Hajin. In return, the terrorists promised to release dozens of women they previously captured in a nearby refugees camp.

