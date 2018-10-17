TURKISH CONVOY ARRIVES IN NORTHERN HAMA

A convoy of Turkish military has arrived in Northern Hama this morning, local sources reported.

According to the reports, the convoy accompanied by nine vehicles of the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front has reached its destination point in Morek town.

The convoy included nine personnel armoured carriers and a communication vehicle.

On Tuesday it was reported that the Syrian Arab Army has opened the crossing between government and opposition areas in Morek. It was expected that the armed factions would reciprocate this move by allowing civilians to travel to the government-held areas since Wednesday.

In addition to that, another convoy of Turkish military engineers crossed the border with Syria at Bab al Hawa and headed to Northern Idlib yesterday. The convoy was accompanied by Faylaq al Sham militants.