FOUR CIVILIANS KIDNAPPED IN IDLIB

Four residents of Idlib city have been kidnapped by unknown assailants at a farm in the outskirts of Idlib city, local sources reported.

According to the reports, the kidnappers forced the victims into a silver minivan and fled the place.

One of the kidnapped was identified as Muhammad Harba, the owner of the farm. Sources added that two weeks ago unknown attackers kidnapped his nephew and asked for 500 thousand dollars in ransom.

No one has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping so far.