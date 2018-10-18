FRENCH MILITARY BASE TO BE ESTABLISHED NORTH OF RAQQA CITY

Members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are digging trenches north and east of Raqqa city in preparation for creating a French military base.

According to local sources, dozens of engineering vehicles have set to work in the area, which extends from “17th division” north of Raqqa to Sahlat al Banat area northeast of Raqqa. Another trench is being dug from Sahlat al Banat to the sugar plant.

Workers involved in the project confirmed that the SDF leadership got directions and specifications of the job from the US-led International Coalition’s command.

At the same time, Jersey barriers and pipes have been delivered to the area by trucks.

The workers estimated that the project would take one more month to be finished.