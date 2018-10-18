ISIS MADE SITUATION IN DEIR EZZOR MORE COMPLICATED FOR U.S., SDF

On October 13, the Islamic State terrorists have taken over 700 prisoners including a number of European states’ citizens in refugee camp located in the vicinity of Al Bahra village, Deir Ezzor province. Now they demand that SDF release all ISIS fighters captured earlier and hand over large territories in the region.

The situation becomes more tense as IS field commanders already started executing captives to make SDF and US-led coalition agree to their terms. If terrorists get what they want they are to become much more powerful and may even have a chance to escape from the encirclement.

Earlier we reported that US-led coalition jets have conducted airstrikes near Hajin town of Deir Ezzor province hitting by mistake SDF forces as they were storming ISIS positions. This resulted in death of 6 and injuring of 15 Kurdish fighters.

Later we’ve obtained information that 2 American and 1 French militarymen were among those captured in Hajin. They were traded for 2 Humvees.

Also our sources on the ground report about ISIS counterattack that took place in Badiya al Sha’afah area this morning – terrorists killed 7 and captured 2 SDF fighters.

The situation in Deir Ezzor province looks like SDF and US-led coalition face the lack of coordination and cooperation in “fighting terrorism”. Kurdish fighters are afraid to start offensive without coalition support and often leave their positions shortly before the attack thus failing the whole operations. At the same time ISIS use low morale of SDF forces to take more areas under control. This would likely lead to ISIS strengthening in Eastern Syria and cause more difficulties for all the parties involved in Syrian crisis.