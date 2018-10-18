PUTIN, ERDOGAN GIVE MORE TIME FOR IDLIB DEAL – UN

/ 8 hours ago October 18, 2018

Moscow and Ankara agreed to give more time for implementing the  plan of Idlib deal, a “great relief” for a territory where 3 million civilians live.

Russia and Turkey decided to give a few more days for the warring sides to withdraw all the heavy weapons from the so-called “demilitarized zone,” the U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said on Thursday, speaking after Syria humanitarian meeting in Geneva.

He also said Russia’s representatives told the meeting that Damascus had withdrawn its Law 10, which allowed to expropriate the land and property from the refugees.

