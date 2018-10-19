30 KURDISH OFFICIALS AND SOLDIERS TAKEN TO CUSTODY OVER BUSINESS LINKS WITH ISIS

At least 30 Kurdish officials and Peshmerga officers have been reportedly arrested for conducting trade with ISIS terrorists.

According to the source, Kurdish officials and military officers were taken into custody in Erbil. Some are suspected of trading with Daesh militants, while others are being questioned about links to drug trafficking.

The reports say the officials may have facilitated the smuggling of oil from ISIS-held areas to territory under the control of Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Region.