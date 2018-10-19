30 KURDISH OFFICIALS AND SOLDIERS TAKEN TO CUSTODY OVER BUSINESS LINKS WITH ISIS

/ 9 hours ago October 19, 2018

IRAQ-CONFLICT-KIRKUK

At least 30 Kurdish officials and Peshmerga officers have been reportedly arrested for conducting trade with ISIS terrorists.

According to the source, Kurdish officials and military officers were taken into custody in Erbil. Some are suspected of trading with Daesh militants, while others are being questioned about links to drug trafficking.

The reports say the officials may have facilitated the smuggling of oil from ISIS-held areas to territory under the control of Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Region.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.