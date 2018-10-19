FSA MILITANTS BUST ISIS CELL IN IDLIB

Militants of National Liberation Front (NFL) have captured two members of an ISIS sleeper cell in Eastern Idlib, local sources reported.

According to the reports, ISIS terrorists established a hideout in the village of Jarjanaz near Maarat al Nuuman. Dozens of Suicide belts and IEDs were discovered in the hideout.

One of the captures terrorists was identified as a Tunisian citizen. It is suspected that the detained were involved in at attack against the Free Syrian Army in Khan Shaykhoun.