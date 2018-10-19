RUSSIA’S S-300 IN SYRIA BECOME OPERATIONAL SOON

Russia sent at least three upgraded battalions of special type of S-300 missile systems to secure airspace over Syria and the part of Mediterranean Sea.

Reports say Iranian militarymen are expected to operate and maintain the equipment, but the experts we’ve contacted on this issue say it’s very unlikely as Iranian specialists have no experience in using this type of S-300 systems.

Thus, Russia’s military will provide training for Syrian air defense specialists which is likely to take at least 16 weeks.