SYRIA OPENS DAMS SUPPLYING JORDAN WITH WATER

Syrian authorities have opened a number of dams in Quneitra province, enabling water stream to reach Jordan’s agricultural areas, local sources reported.

Among the opened facilities was the important Al Maqraz dam located close to the border with Jordan. All of the dam’s gate were opened, sources added.

Al Mantara, Rweihina, Al Hija, Kodna and Ghadir al Bustan dams were also opened.

The Syrian authorities were able to reopen the dams after the SAA liberated the area from Hayat Tahrir al Sham militants.

This move comes a few days after the reopening of Nassib crossing on the Syria-Jordan border. Over 900 people have already crossed the border in both directions.