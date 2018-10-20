DEFENSE MINISTERS OF US, RUSSIA MEET IN SINGAPORE, LIKELY TO DISCUSS SYRIA

/ 11 hours ago October 20, 2018

e56s4ujh.png

Pentagon Chief James Mattis and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu have met in person for the first time at ASEAN and Dialogue Partners Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-Plus) ministerial meeting in Singapore on Saturday.

Mattis and Shoighu met before the summit started and had a conversation. The American official expressed condolences over the deadly attack on a Kerch college in Crimea saying similar situations had happened in the United States.

The military chiefs are expected to discuss situation in Syria and bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism in the Middle East and all over the world.

