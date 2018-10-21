HTS CRACKS DOWN ON FSA IN WESTERN ALEPPO

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants have stormed a village in Western Aleppo, tearing down flags of the Free Syrian Army and the White Helmets organisation.

According to local sources, the militants entered the village of Batbo located 35 km west of Aleppo city on Saturday’s evening and started to remove the FSA flags from the central square then left without bothering local residents.

Sources suggested that the HTS actions were provoked by a demonstration in support of the FSA that took place in the village on Friday.