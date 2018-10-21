HTS CRACKS DOWN ON FSA IN WESTERN ALEPPO

/ 12 hours ago October 21, 2018

00.jpg

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants have stormed a village in Western Aleppo, tearing down flags of the Free Syrian Army and the White Helmets organisation.

According to local sources, the militants entered the village of Batbo located 35 km west of Aleppo city on Saturday’s evening and started to remove the FSA flags from the central square then left without bothering local residents.

Sources suggested that the HTS actions were provoked by a demonstration in support of the FSA that took place in the village on Friday.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.