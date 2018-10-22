MONITOR: HTS EXPLOITS DEMILITARIZATION AGREEMENT TO HARASS CIVILIANS

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group has used the demilitarization zone agreement in Idlib province to crack down on civilians and rival factions, a human rights monitor reported.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, since the announcement of the agreement two months ago the HTS militants killed at least five civilians and detained 184 people.

During this period the group stormed three villages, using heavy weapons, including mortars, against local residents in an indiscriminate manner.

In addition to that, the terrorists carried out arbitrary detentions, targeting elders, clerics who refused to support HTS, and activists.