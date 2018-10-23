TURKEY TO HOST SATURDAY SUMMIT ON SYRIA

The summit of leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany is to take place in Istanbul on Saturday, October 27. The meeting is aimed at ending the 7-year-long war in Syria.

The leaders of the four states are to gather at one platform to discuss ways and means to end the Syria crisis. The summit will also focus on the future of millions of refugees.

The delegates of Russia, Germany and France are expected to meet their Turkish counterparts in Istanbul on Thursday to prepare for the summit.