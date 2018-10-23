TURKISH MILITARY MAY SENT PATROLS INTO IDLIB DEMILITARIZED ZONE

Opposition sources reported that the Turkish military intends to patrol the demilitarized zone in Idlib province in accordance with the agreement reach by Ankara and Moscow mid-September.

First steps in this direction are likely to be taken after the quadrilateral summit between Turkey, Russia, Germany and France which is scheduled for October, 27th.

Sources added that Russia and Turkey have already finished preparations for the reopening of the Aleppo – Damascus road and are now studying the possibility of reopening the route connecting the coastal city of Lattakia with Aleppo via Idlib.