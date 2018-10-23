TURKISH MILITARY MAY SENT PATROLS INTO IDLIB DEMILITARIZED ZONE

/ 4 hours ago October 23, 2018

00

Opposition sources reported that the Turkish military intends to patrol the demilitarized zone in Idlib province in accordance with the agreement reach by Ankara and Moscow mid-September.

First steps in this direction are likely to be taken after the quadrilateral summit between Turkey, Russia, Germany and France which is scheduled for October, 27th.

Sources added that Russia and Turkey have already finished preparations for the reopening of the Aleppo – Damascus road and are now studying the possibility of reopening the route connecting the coastal city of Lattakia with Aleppo via Idlib.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.