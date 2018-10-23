US SEEKS TO CREATE TRIBAL MILITIA TO ASSIST SDF

US military attempts to create a tribal militia to create a partner force for the Syrian Democratic Forces, key American ally in Northern Syria.

According to local sources, a meeting between US officers and tribal leaders was held in Khirbet al Rus village near Manbij city last Sunday. The meeting was attended by a large number of elders from Albu Bana (Al Bobana) tribe along with representatives from other Arab tribes present in the area.

Sources added that if the projects turns out as a success, the “tribal army” would report to the US-backed Manbij Military Council.