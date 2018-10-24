ANOTHER AGREEMENT PAUSES CLASHES BETWEEN HTS AND NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT

Following fierce clashes in Southern Idlib, Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) islamists and Turkey backed National Liberation Front struck a deal to lower tensions between the two factions.

According to the agreement, both groups will remove all checkpoints and military positions in the area of Tel Manas and will appoint representatives to resolve further differences between the factions.

The two factions also agreed to exchange prisoners who were captured after the incident.

Yesterday, conflict erupted between HTS and Suqur al Sham, a member of the National Liberation Front. Suqur al Sham militants attempted to establish a checkpoint near Tel Manas and faced resistance of HTS, which spilled into armed clashes involving heavy weapons. The clashes left a number of local residents between killed and injured.