INTERNATIONAL COALITION STRIKES IN DEIR EZZOR PUSH CIVILIANS TOWARDS ISIS

Residents of Al Sousa village in Deir Ezzor left their homes and headed to ISIS-held areas after the US-led International Coalition repeatedly targeted the village with air strikes, killing over 70 civilians.

According to local sources, dozens of families left Al Sousa and headed in the direction of Al Shaafa, a nearby village which is still controlled by ISIS terrorists. Sources added that the local residents decided to leave due to the Coalition’s strikes in addition to an acute lack of food, water and other basic necessities.

Last week, over 70 civilians of Al Sousa lost their lives after the Coalition’s jets targeted Al Osman mosque. The strike was carried out immediately after the end of the prayer when the people flocked to the exit. Women and children constituted the majority of the victims.

The International Coalition initially denied responsibility for the incident, saying that its strikes target exclusively ISIS position. However, the emerging evidence forced the Coalition to change its narrative and accuse ISIS terrorists of turning the mosque building into a command center.

“Such misuse of the mosque is another example of their violation of the law of war and made the mosque a valid military target,” Coalition Spokesman Colonel Sean Ryan said.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Al Sousa was again targeted by the Coalition’s jets. Initial reports indicated that the attack resulted in civilian casualties without providing exact number of dead and wounded.