JIHADISTS SHELL SAA POSITIONS BREAKING IDLIB AGREEMENT

Militants of jihadist factions who refused the conditions of the Idlib demilitarization zone agreement shelled the positions of the Syrian troops in Western Hama.

Recently formed Wa Harred al Muminin group, which includes hardliner factions Hurras Al Din, Ansar al Tawhid, Jabhat Ansar al Din and Jabhat Ansar al Islam, has targeted the Syrian Arab Army positions in Jorin, a village in Hama province, with SPG-9 recoilless rifle.

By opening fire on the Syrian troops the militants have broken the demilitarization zone agreement which stipulates that all heavy weapons must be withdrawn from the 15-20 km area along the border of Idlib.