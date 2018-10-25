SDF CRACKS DOWN ON REFUGEES IN RAQQA

/ 13 hours ago October 25, 2018

Security forces affiliated to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have conducted a raid in number of villages and refugees camp west of Raqqa city, detaining dozens of civilians.

According to local sources, the SDF fighters stormed the villages of Al Jayf and Al Andalus along with spontaneous refugees camp west of Raqqa. The crack down resulted in detainment of dozens of people who were accused of smuggling ISIS members from Deir Ezzor province.

Sources indicated that these accusations are most likely false and served as a pretext to target the self-settled camps.

