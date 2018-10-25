SEVEN SCHOOLS GO ON STRIKE DEMANDING RELEASE OF KIDNAPPED CHARITY WORKER IN IDLIB

Students and teachers of schools supported by AMAA Humanitarian Relief organization went on strike in protest against the kidnapping of the charity’s director Saddam Muhammad.

Seven schools located near Atma city in Idlib province participated in the protests. The students held posters demanding to release Muhammad and other kidnapped civilians.

Saddam Muhammad was abducted by unknown attackers in Idlib two weeks ago, forcing ATAA to suspend its work in Idlib province.

Although no one has claimed responsibility for the incident, sources in AMAA expressed their suspicions that the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group stands behind the attack.