FSA GROUPS FORM A MILITARY COUNCIL IN SOUTHWEST IDLIB

/ 3 hours ago October 26, 2018

A number of armed opposition factions affiliated with the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front have created a joint military council in Sahl al Ghab area in Southwest Idlib.

According to local sources, the council includes Ahrar al Sham, Jaysh al Ahrar, Faylaq al Sham and Suqur al Sham. The militants seek to establish military and administrative control over the area, including villages of Tel Hamki, Tel Aour, Al Zayadiya, Sararif, Al Sahn and a number of other settlements.

Militant Ayham Abu al Majd was appointed head of the council, while Abu Hamza al Shami became his deputy.

