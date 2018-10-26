ISIS LAUNCHES A THREE PRONGED ATTACK ON SDF IN HAJIN

ISIS terrorists have exploited an intense sandstorm to attack US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hajin area in eastern Deir Ezzor.

The terror group’s media outlets distributed pictures of terrorists firing automatic rifles and machine guns in Gharanej and Al Kashma settlements near Al Sousa village.

SDF media confirmed this information, saying that the terrorists also launched an attack near Baghoz and Hajin. The SDF and US-led International Coalition’s units returned fire, targeting the militants with HIMARS rocket launchers and artillery.