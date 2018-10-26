REPORT: 90 PERCENT OF RAQQA MOSQUES DESTROYED

The overwhelming majority of Raqqa mosques have been destroyed as a result of the US-led International Coalition’s air strikes, Turkish Anadolu agency reported.

25 mosques sustained material damage, while at least five were completely destroyed. Some of the buildings have been partially restored by locals.

Although it’s been a year since the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) pushed ISIS from Raqqa city, the mosques still lie in ruins. Citing local activists, Anadolu claimed that the SDF denied support for the restoration of the destroyed places of worship.