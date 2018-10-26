SEVEN CIVILIANS KILLED IN COALITION AIR STRIKE IN HAJIN

/ 1 hour ago October 26, 2018

Dqan9caXgAAI-gT

Jets of the US-led International Coalition have bombed the town of Hajin in Eastern Deir Ezzor province, killing seven civilians.

According to local sources, the strikes targeted a mosque in the center of the city late in the evening on Thursday. The death toll is expected to rise as a number of local residents were declared missing.

Last week, over 70 civilians of Al Sousa lost their lives after the Coalition’s jets targeted Al Osman mosque. The strike was carried out immediately after the end of the prayer when the people flocked to the exit. Women and children constituted the majority of the victims.

Fearing the strikes, residents of Al Sousa left their homes and headed to the areas controlled by ISIS terror group.

